Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,562,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,579 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intel were worth $354,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 230,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748,636. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

