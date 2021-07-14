International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.20

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 752.57 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.50. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £311.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile
