International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.20

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 752.57 ($9.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.50. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £311.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

