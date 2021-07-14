International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

