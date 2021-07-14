International Paper Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.
International Paper has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.