International Paper Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

International Paper has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

