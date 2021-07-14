International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.20 ($1.78). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 129,385 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPF. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £304.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.71.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Insiders sold a total of 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809 in the last ninety days.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

