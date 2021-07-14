International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

International Petroleum stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

