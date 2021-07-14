Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $428.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.15. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.