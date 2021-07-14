IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci Sells 5,345 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntriCon alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IntriCon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.