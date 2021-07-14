Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $121,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $11,096,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,870. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $509.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

