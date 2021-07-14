Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.37 and last traded at $86.48. Approximately 10,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 28,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.