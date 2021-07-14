Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 195.7% in June

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $191.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

