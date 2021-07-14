Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $9,232,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

