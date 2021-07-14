Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $26.43 on Monday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,263,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.