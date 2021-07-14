Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

BAB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

