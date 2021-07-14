Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 598 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $285,601.89. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.