Investors Buy Large Volume of Phreesia Call Options (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,579 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

PHR opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.23.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 234.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $328,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

