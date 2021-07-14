Investors Purchase High Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 77,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,174% compared to the average daily volume of 6,058 call options.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. 222,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 827.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.13. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

