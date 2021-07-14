Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Down 98.4% in June

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,787.60 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

