iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.58. 872,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,277,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

