iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 1,019.4% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a growth of 1,019.4% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $62.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

