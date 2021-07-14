iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,491,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 367,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. 645,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.08.

