iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,124 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

