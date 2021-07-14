iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,548 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

EWM opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

