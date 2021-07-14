iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.