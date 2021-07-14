Iszo Capital Management LP Sells 17,562 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Iszo Capital Management LP lessened its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. XPEL makes up approximately 2.5% of Iszo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iszo Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 57.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in XPEL by 26.2% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,636,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

