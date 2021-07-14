Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv Acquires 69,778 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.01 per share, with a total value of $7,048,275.78.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 39,388 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,898,624.24.

NYSE:PTON opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

