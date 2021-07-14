Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75.
About Izotropic
