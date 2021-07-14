Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.