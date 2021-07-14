Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

