Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 596,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,322,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

