Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 8022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.