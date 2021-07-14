Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,865 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $144,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $380.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

