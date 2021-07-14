Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,533 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $136,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

