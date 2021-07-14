Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,459 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.57% of Bruker worth $152,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

