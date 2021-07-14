Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $169.53 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.98% of Insulet worth $169,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $185.24 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,120.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.35.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

