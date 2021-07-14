Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 138,923 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,923 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $175,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

