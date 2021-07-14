Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 408,468 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,468 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $145,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

