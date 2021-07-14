Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:RM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $507.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

