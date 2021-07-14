Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

