Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enova International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enova International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ENVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock valued at $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

