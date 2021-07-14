Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mitsubishi Electric Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

