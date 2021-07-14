Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SBI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SBI in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SBI had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.62. SBI has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

