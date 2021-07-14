Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

