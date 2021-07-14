Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after buying an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

