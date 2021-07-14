Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regional Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

