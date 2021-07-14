Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

loanDepot stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

