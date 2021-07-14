Jeffrey Hewitt Purchases 57 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($646.41).

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 847.88. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.58 ($11.54). The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

