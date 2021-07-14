Jeffrey J. Childs Sells 4,863 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90.

ULTA stock traded up $8.83 on Wednesday, reaching $348.14. 7,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,805. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

