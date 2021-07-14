Jing Jin Sells 135,000 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NYSE:GTEC) CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

Shares of GTEC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,921. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

