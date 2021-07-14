Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24.

Shares of MU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,740. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

