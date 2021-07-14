John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 13,133 Shares of Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NYSE:KOSS) major shareholder John C. Koss, Jr. sold 13,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $379,018.38. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KOSS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $127.45.
Koss Company Profile
